UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Election Commission Waiting For President To Set New Referendum Date

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russian Election Commission Waiting for President to Set New Referendum Date

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Russia's Central Election Commission is "on standby" as it waits for President Vladimir Putin to name a new date for the delayed referendum on constitutional changes, its deputy chief told Sputnik on Saturday.

The referendum on constitutional amendments that Putin proposed in mid-January was scheduled for April 22 but the coronavirus outbreak upset that plan.

"The CEC was ready to hold the referendum back in April. As for a new date, it is up to Russian president Putin. The Russian electoral system is on standby," Nikolay Bulaev said.

The chairman of the civil society committee with Moscow's Civic Chamber, Alexei Venediktov, said earlier that June 24 was considered a tentative date.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Civil Society Vladimir Putin Chamber April June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

5 minutes ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe indefinitely prolongs virus lockdown

26 minutes ago

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

26 minutes ago

Haaland stars in Dortmund romp as Bundesliga makes ..

31 minutes ago

Controversial Gen Dostum to get 'marshal' rank und ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.