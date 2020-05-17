Russian Election Commission Waiting for President to Set New Referendum Date

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Russia's Central Election Commission is "on standby" as it waits for President Vladimir Putin to name a new date for the delayed referendum on constitutional changes, its deputy chief told Sputnik on Saturday.

The referendum on constitutional amendments that Putin proposed in mid-January was scheduled for April 22 but the coronavirus outbreak upset that plan.

"The CEC was ready to hold the referendum back in April. As for a new date, it is up to Russian president Putin. The Russian electoral system is on standby," Nikolay Bulaev said.

The chairman of the civil society committee with Moscow's Civic Chamber, Alexei Venediktov, said earlier that June 24 was considered a tentative date.