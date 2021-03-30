Russian Election Watchdog Expect Attempts to Meddle in Upcoming Elections - Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) expects attempts to interfere in the country's elections and is preparing to repel provocations, said CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Monday.

"Yes, of course, they will definitely be, the whole logic of what is happening now in relations between many Western countries, primarily the United States, and Russia, dictates the inevitability of this interference," Pamfilova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, answering whether the CEC expected external interference in the elections.

"We are preparing to repel with our work, we will beat with facts, expose false messages. We prepare our commission members to repel all kinds of provocations, to be stress resistant. Our main weapon is complete openness, we are not afraid, we, unlike the States, also invite international observers.

... Our weapon is truth, openness, transparency, primarily focusing on our voters. First of all, the ability to disarm and expose any misinformation with facts. We are preparing for honest professional work," she added.

The past elections in the United States will leave an imprint on the parliamentary election campaign in Russia, she noted.

"It will certainly leave an imprint, how the elections were held in the United States. They were, to put it mildly, how to put it more decently, more correctly ... you all saw how they were going: with what electoral incidents, the loss of ballots. Now there is a need to prove, that we could be worse, trample on our elections," Pamfilova osaid.

She noted that competitions between countries was now going on everywhere: vaccines, gas, any aspect, including competitions related to electoral processes.