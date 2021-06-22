Russian Election Watchdog Preparing to Repel Attacks on September Vote - Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) is taking steps to guard against possible attacks during the fall parliamentary elections in the country amid persistent cyberattacks aimed at distorting the results, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the official said that the CEC was constantly facing cyberattacks on its website, including from the United States and the United Kingdom, aiming at distorting or substituting real information about the elections. These attacks have been repelled thanks to a strong security service, she added.

"We are preparing to repel attacks, and we are not going to arm in advance those who designated our country as an enemy.

We do not designate anyone as an enemy," Pamfilova told reporters.

The CEC head recalled President Vladimir Putin's remark that the upcoming elections should be fair and transparent, adding that the commission will try not to give a single reason for those who try to discredit these elections.

"Falsifiers who try to plant ballots are working against Russia. Those who try to distort the election results are accomplices of these provocateurs. We will conduct this campaign under this slogan. Because we can not give the slightest reason to those who are trying to discredit the elections," Pamfilova added.

The general election in Russia is scheduled for September 19.