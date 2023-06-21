Russian Electoral Body Rejects EU Criticism of Planned Polls in New Russian Regions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russia's Central Election Commission on Wednesday rejected EU criticism of upcoming legislative elections in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions as meddling.

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano called the legislative elections, which will take place in the four regions on Election Day on September 10 a violation of international laws.

"We consider the European Commission spokesman's remarks to be interference in Russia's home affairs. We regret that he was not that 'proactive' during all the years when the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainian citizens were violated," the electoral body said in a statement.

The Electoral Commission said that lethal bombings and a years-long economic blockade of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics prompted people to vote to cede from Ukraine and join Russia last September.