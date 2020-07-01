UrduPoint.com
Russian Electoral Body Releases Early Constitutional Vote Results To Maximize Openness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Russian Electoral Body Releases Early Constitutional Vote Results to Maximize Openness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The deputy chairman of Russia's Central Election Commission said Wednesday it had begun publishing early results of the vote to amend the constitution while polls were still open to ensure maximum openness and legitimacy.

"By publishing information from protocols and preliminary results we acted in the interest of maximum openness and legitimacy. But we aren't commenting on them," Nikolay Bulaev told reporters.

He said the early results had been released in response to figures being shared online. The electoral body will share its assessment of the returns at 9 p.m. (18:00 GMT).

