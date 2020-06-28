UrduPoint.com
Russian Electoral Watchdog Reports DDoS Attacks On Constitutional Amendments Vote Website

Sun 28th June 2020

Russian Electoral Watchdog Reports DDoS Attacks on Constitutional Amendments Vote Website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) reported on Sunday a series of denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on the website dedicated to the national vote on constitutional amendments that may have originated from the United Kingdom and Singapore.

"Since morning, DDoS attacks on the конституция2020.ф website are being recorded. Presumably, [they originate] from the UK and Singapore," the CEC said in its Telegram channel.

On Friday, CEC also said they was a DDoS attack on its website amid the ongoing vote on the constitutional amendments.

