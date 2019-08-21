Russian Electric Power Company Inter RAO Researching Opportunities in Turkey

UrduPoint.com
GORNO-ALTAYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Inter RAO, a Russian electric power engineering company, is looking into opportunities to set up projects in Turkey, the head of its strategy and investment division said Wednesday.

"We continue assessing a range of projects, initiatives that could potentially be implemented in Turkey in line with the existing agreements .

.. We are studying several projects, including new ones," Aleksey Maslov said.

The company is one of the leading energy exporters in Russia. It supplies electricity to Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania and Mongolia.

