Russian Electronic Warfare Systems Landed 2 Ukrainian Drones In Kursk Region - Governor

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Russian Electronic Warfare Systems Landed 2 Ukrainian Drones in Kursk Region - Governor

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Russian electronic warfare systems landed two Ukrainian drones in the Kursk Region, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"Two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were landed today by EW forces in the Kursk Region. One of them bears the symbols of the Azov regiment, a terrorist organization banned in Russia," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

The governor thanked servicemen and border guards for their work to protect Russia.

