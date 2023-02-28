UrduPoint.com

Russian Electronic Warfare Units Jammed Kiev's UAVs In Country's South- Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Russian Electronic Warfare Units Jammed Kiev's UAVs in Country's South- Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russian electronic warfare systems have jammed Ukrainian drones that tried to attack civilian targets in Russia's Krasnodar Territory and Adygea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On the night of February 28, the Kiev regime attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea. The UAVs were jammed by the electronic warfare units of the Russian military. Both drones lost control and deviated from the flight path," the ministry said.

The ministry clarified that one UAV fell into a field, and the other one deviated from the trajectory, dealing no harm to the attacked civilian infrastructure facility.

