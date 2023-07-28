Russian Embassies in Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea to Resume Operation Soon - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea will resume operation in near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"After years of pause, Russian embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea will resume operations in near future. We are going to expand the network of the Russian cultural centers.

They are successfully functioning in eight African countries and there will be even more of them in a number of countries in near future," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The president also said that Moscow would support initiatives of African countries to open new diplomatic missions in Russia.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.