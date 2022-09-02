UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassies In Washington, Ottawa Open Book Of Condolences For Late Leader Gorbachev

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Russian Embassies in Washington, Ottawa Open Book of Condolences for Late Leader Gorbachev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The Russian embassies in Washington and Ottawa are composing a book of condolences for the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev after he passed away earlier this week, the embassies announced via social media.

"In connection with the death of the first and only President of the USSR Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, the Condolence Book has been opened at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the United States," the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Thursday.

The Russian Embassy in Ottawa sent out a similar notice.

Emails with words of sympathy and condolence can be sent to the Washington and Ottawa embassies at ruspressusa@mid.ru and condolences@rusembassy.CA respectively.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday in Moscow at the age of 91 after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev, known for overseeing the fall of the Soviet Union, will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Social Media Died Ottawa United States

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

4 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

4 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

4 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

4 hours ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

4 hours ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.