Russian Embassy Advises US to Seek Minsk Accords Implementation from Ukraine, Not Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The United States should press Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements rather than Russia, which is not a party to the treaty, the Russian Embassy in Washington said via Twitter.

"The Embassy would like to remind the @StateDept that Ukraine, not Russia, is a party to the Minsk agreements.

Thus, the #UnitedStates should better influence those who defy the peace agenda in Kiev," the Embassy wrote on Thursday.

The Twitter post came in response to remarks by State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Wednesday. She praised Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "commitment to peace" and called on Russia to "immediately implement the ceasefire it signed on to in the Minsk agreements" - a set of measures, adopted in February 2015 after Normandy format talks in the Belarusian capital to stop the military conflict in the east of Ukraine.