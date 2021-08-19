UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Asks Nationals To Inform It By Sunday Of Desire To Leave Afghanistan

Russian Embassy Asks Nationals to Inform It by Sunday of Desire to Leave Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Russian embassy in Kabul urged Russian citizens on Thursday to inform the diplomatic mission of their desire to leave Afghanistan by the end of this week.

"With regard to the planned evacuation of Russian citizens from Afghanistan it is requested, where possible, to inform [us] of the desire to depart to the Russian Federation by the end of August 22 via e-mail: rusconsul-af@mail.ru," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow plans to organize several charter flights from Afghanistan for Russian nationals, adding that the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) provided guarantees that they will not impede departure to Russia.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned from the post of Afghan president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

