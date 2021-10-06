Russian Embassy Asks Paris for Information on Detention of Ship With Russians on Board

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The Russian Embassy in France is aware of the detention of the crew of a ship, on board which, according to media reports, there were Russians, in the port of Dunkirk; it turned to the French authorities for official information, the diplomatic mission's spokesman, Alexander Makogonov, told Sputnik.

Earlier, AFP reported that authorities in the French port of Dunkirk had detained the ship's crew, including several Russian sailors, as more than a tonne of cocaine had been found on board. According to the agency, the captain of the vessel is a Romanian citizen, the crew comprised 20 people, including Russians, Ukrainians, Filipinos and Ethiopians.

"The embassy is aware of the detention of the ship's crew in the port of Dunkirk. We turned to the French authorities for official information on this issue," the ambassador said.