UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Asks US To Provide Urgent Medical Assistance To Pilot Yaroshenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:50 AM

Russian Embassy Asks US to Provide Urgent Medical Assistance to Pilot Yaroshenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States has asked the US authorities to provide urgent medical assistance to imprisoned Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko after a sudden deterioration of his health.

"In connection with the drastic deterioration in the health of Konstantin Yaroshenko we addressed the U.S. authorities with the request for urgent medical assistance. We expect that he will receive the necessary examination and the treatment will be prescribed immediately. This is a direct responsibility of the American authorities," the embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"For a long time in prison, the health of the Russian citizen has seriously suffered. Embassy diplomats will visit our compatriot in prison shortly," it said.

The Russian pilot was captured in Liberia in 2010 and was transferred to the United States without an official extradition procedure, prompting protests from Russia. In 2011, a US court sentenced him to 20 years in prison for allegedly conspiring to smuggle drugs, charges the Russian national denies.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Facebook Visit Liberia United States From Court

Recent Stories

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

7 hours ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

7 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

7 hours ago

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

8 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

8 hours ago

5.6 tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.