Russian Embassy Asks US to Provide Urgent Medical Assistance to Pilot Yaroshenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States has asked the US authorities to provide urgent medical assistance to imprisoned Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko after a sudden deterioration of his health.

"In connection with the drastic deterioration in the health of Konstantin Yaroshenko we addressed the U.S. authorities with the request for urgent medical assistance. We expect that he will receive the necessary examination and the treatment will be prescribed immediately. This is a direct responsibility of the American authorities," the embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"For a long time in prison, the health of the Russian citizen has seriously suffered. Embassy diplomats will visit our compatriot in prison shortly," it said.

The Russian pilot was captured in Liberia in 2010 and was transferred to the United States without an official extradition procedure, prompting protests from Russia. In 2011, a US court sentenced him to 20 years in prison for allegedly conspiring to smuggle drugs, charges the Russian national denies.