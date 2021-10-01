UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Awaiting Montenegrin Gov't Comments On Detention Of Russian Banker

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:51 PM

Russian Embassy Awaiting Montenegrin Gov't Comments on Detention of Russian Banker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Montenegro told Sputnik on Friday that it is still awaiting a confirmation from the Montenegrin government regarding the detention of a Russian banker.

The Montenegrin police said earlier in the day that a 55-year old Russian banker was detained in Tivat on an Interpol warrant.

Montenegrin daily newspaper Vijesti reported, citing a source in law enforcement agencies, that this was Igor Chuyan, ex-head of Russia's Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation who was arrested in absentia on financial fraud charges in 2018.

"We have no information yet. We learned this from media reports, just like you. We have not yet received any official confirmation from the Montenegrin authorities. We are waiting for a confirmation," embassy spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Russia 2018 Market Media From Government

Recent Stories

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

1 minute ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

21 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

26 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

32 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

34 minutes ago

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.