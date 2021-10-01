MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Montenegro told Sputnik on Friday that it is still awaiting a confirmation from the Montenegrin government regarding the detention of a Russian banker.

The Montenegrin police said earlier in the day that a 55-year old Russian banker was detained in Tivat on an Interpol warrant.

Montenegrin daily newspaper Vijesti reported, citing a source in law enforcement agencies, that this was Igor Chuyan, ex-head of Russia's Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation who was arrested in absentia on financial fraud charges in 2018.

"We have no information yet. We learned this from media reports, just like you. We have not yet received any official confirmation from the Montenegrin authorities. We are waiting for a confirmation," embassy spokesman said.