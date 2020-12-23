(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Russian embassy in Spain said Wednesday it is aware of the detention of a Russian citizen in Tenerife, part of the Spanish Canary Islands, who was charged with economic crimes.

"The embassy is aware of the situation. We are waiting for the official notification from the relevant Spanish authorities through the established channels," the embassy told Sputnik.

The Spanish National Police has confirmed to Sputnik that the Russian citizen was detained in Adeje.

The detainee was put on the international wanted list by Russia for crimes committed when he was head of a state company in Russia.

According to the Russian media, the detained person may be the former director of Vodokanal state company in Kaliningrad, Alexander Ivashenko, who controlled the company from 2011 to 2018. The case was initiated in 2018 on suspicion of embezzlement and abuse of office. Ivashenko was included in an international wanted person alerts in 2019.