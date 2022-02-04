Russian Embassy Building In Manila Seriously Damaged After Fire - Foreign Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 10:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Russian embassy's building in the Philippines got seriously damaged after a fire broke out on Friday, according to preliminary data, and the cause of the incident is being investigated, the Russian Embassy said.
"According to preliminary data, the building suffered significant damage. The causes of the fire are being investigated," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the incident caused no casualties.