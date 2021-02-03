UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Calls Canada Navalny Comments 'Unacceptable' Meddling In Judicial Process

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:30 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Ottawa says comments by Canadian officials concerning the prison sentence handed down to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny are unacceptable and constitute interference in Russia's sovereign affairs.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Moscow court handed the blogger a three-and-a-half-year prison term for violating the terms of his probation. Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, have condemned the ruling and called for Navalny's immediate release.

"Latest [Government of Canada] comments on the decision of the Russian court is another unacceptable attempt to meddle in Russian internal affairs and put pressure on judicial process," the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday via Twitter.

The embassy added independence of the legislative branch is at the core of Russian governance and that while court decisions may seem "harsh" they have to be respected.

In 2014, Alexey Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company, Yves Rocher. At the time Navalny received a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Navalny's house arrest during the Yves Rocher case trial breached several provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights but declined to recognize the case as politically motivated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously advised foreign politicians commenting on the Navalny situation to respect international law and pay attention to the issues in their countries.

