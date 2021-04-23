The Russian embassy in Estonia believes that Tallinn's decision to expel a Russian diplomat is an unfriendly and groundless move that will harm bilateral relations

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021)

Earlier in the day, Estonia said it is expelling one Russian diplomat as a sign of solidarity with the Czech Republic.

"We consider the decision taken by the Estonian side to please the so-called NATO and EU 'solidarity' with the Czech Republic to declare an employee of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn persona non grata as an unfriendly and absolutely groundless action, the destructive consequences of which for bilateral relations will be felt for a long time to come," the Russian embassy said in a statement.