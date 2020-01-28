Russian Embassy Calls On Its Citizens in Virus-Stricken Hubei Province to Remain Calm

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Russian Embassy in China calls on Russian citizens, who are currently staying in the coronavirus-hit Hubei province, to be understanding of the situation and to remain calm, the diplomatic mission said.

"We urge our compatriots to treat the situation with understanding and remain calm.

The embassy maintains close contact with the competent Chinese departments at the national and local levels," the statement read.

The Russian diplomatic mission added that they would additionally notify Russian citizens of any information on the situation.

Wuhan in the central Hubei province is the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak that can be spread by hosts before symptoms show. The virus has infected over 2,714 people and killed more than 100 in Hubei alone.