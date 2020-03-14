UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Calls On US Politicians To Stop Russophobia, Focus On Fighting COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Russian Embassy Calls on US Politicians to Stop Russophobia, Focus on Fighting COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Reacting to some US senators' recent push for new sanctions against Russia, the Russian Embassy to the United States called on US politicians to put an end to spreading Russophobia and focus on a common challenge: the pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Earlier this week, five US senators called in a letter on the European Union to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia after the CNN broadcaster had issued a journalist investigation, which accused Russia-linked organizations of meddling in the upcoming US presidential election via the so-called alleged troll factories in Ghana and Nigeria.

"A number of Washington politicians stop at nothing to aggravate Russian-American interstate relations. With their attacks on Russia and our people, they pursue only their own selfish interests in the run-up to the next election campaign.

We consider unacceptable their attempts to drag the EU states into another scam," the Russian embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

The diplomatic mission called the US politicians' attempts to incite Russophobia "cynical."

"We urge American politicians to exercise common sense and join forces in the fight against a common misfortune - the coronavirus pandemic. Sowing discord, panic and xenophobia means helping the disease to spread," the embassy added.

In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decisively rejected all accusations by the United States regarding Moscow meddling in Washington's internal affairs, including the 2020 presidential campaign.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Washington Facebook European Union United States Ghana Nigeria February 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

8 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

9 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

8 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

9 hours ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

8 hours ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.