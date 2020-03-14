Russian Embassy Calls on US Politicians to Stop Russophobia, Focus on Fighting COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Reacting to some US senators' recent push for new sanctions against Russia, the Russian Embassy to the United States called on US politicians to put an end to spreading Russophobia and focus on a common challenge: the pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Earlier this week, five US senators called in a letter on the European Union to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia after the CNN broadcaster had issued a journalist investigation, which accused Russia-linked organizations of meddling in the upcoming US presidential election via the so-called alleged troll factories in Ghana and Nigeria.

"A number of Washington politicians stop at nothing to aggravate Russian-American interstate relations. With their attacks on Russia and our people, they pursue only their own selfish interests in the run-up to the next election campaign.

We consider unacceptable their attempts to drag the EU states into another scam," the Russian embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

The diplomatic mission called the US politicians' attempts to incite Russophobia "cynical."

"We urge American politicians to exercise common sense and join forces in the fight against a common misfortune - the coronavirus pandemic. Sowing discord, panic and xenophobia means helping the disease to spread," the embassy added.

In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov decisively rejected all accusations by the United States regarding Moscow meddling in Washington's internal affairs, including the 2020 presidential campaign.