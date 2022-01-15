Russian Embassy Calls on US to Engage in Substantive Work on Security Guarantees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The Russian Embassy to the United States has called on Washington to engage in substantive work on security guarantees and solve international problems via dialogue, commenting on the White House's remarks on alleged preparations of Moscow for an invasion of Ukraine.

"We call on the United States to engage in substantive work to ensure security guarantees based on the draft agreements proposed by the Russian side," the Russian Embassy said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"Russia is against the war. We stand for a diplomatic solution to all international problems," the diplomatic mission added.