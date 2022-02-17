Russian Embassy Calls on US to Focus on Settling Intra-Ukrainian Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Russian Embassy to the United States has called on Washington to focus on the diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict instead of fueling the ongoing journalists' "military rage" around the allegedly looming Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It is obvious that the flywheel of the anti-Russian hysteria spinned in the United States does not allow American colleagues to look at things objectively. Self-hypnosis about the inevitability of the Russian attack persists," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Wednesday.

"We urge U.S. Department of State to stop fueling journalists' 'militarist rage' and focus on truly important issues of diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict," the Russian diplomatic mission added.