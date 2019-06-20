Russian Embassy Calls US Charges Against Video Game Developer Tishchenko Unfounded

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The Russian embassy in the United States called the US charges against Russian video game developer Oleg Tishchenko, accused of smuggling documentation on US military aircraft, unsubstantiated.

On Wednesday, the Russian national was sentenced to 12 months in prison with credit for time served. The court also ruled to deport him to Russia.

"The US justice system has announced yet another sentence in relations to a Russian national. O.M. Tishchenko, brought earlier from Georgia to the United States, has been sentenced under unsubstantiated charges (smuggling defense products).

We are deeply concerned by such a practice used by the US authorities. We are calling for abandoning it for establishing effective cooperation between the two countries' law enforcement agencies," the embassy said in a statement, published on Facebook late on Wednesday.

"[Tishchenko] is currently on his way to his motherland ... From our part, we will control the process of the Russian national's deportation to Russia," the embassy pointed out.