Russian Embassy Checking Whether Any Russians Killed, Injured in Czech Hospital Shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic has told Sputnik that it is currently checking whether there are any Russians among those killed and injured in the hospital shooting in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic has told Sputnik that it is currently checking whether there are any Russians among those killed and injured in the hospital shooting in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava.

"The consular department of the embassy is currently checking the data on the incident in Ostrava's regional hospital, to learn whether Russian nationals are among [those killed and injured]," the embassy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Six people were killed as an unidentified man opened fire in a hospital ward, according to Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech.