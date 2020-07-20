Russian Embassy Confirms 7 Nationals on Board Tanker Kidnapped by Pirates in Guinea Gulf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) There are seven Russian nationals among crew of the Curacao Trader tanker taken hostage by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, the Russian embassy in Nigeria said on Monday.

"We inform you that there are seven Russian nationals among 13 crew members kidnapped in a pirate attack on the Curacao Trader vessel on July 17 210 miles off Benin's coast," the embassy said on Facebook.