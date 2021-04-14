Russian Embassy Confirms Ambassador Was Summoned to Swedish Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Sweden confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry, but declined to provide any comment on the essence of the talks.

Earlier in the day, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that the ambassador was summoned to discuss Russia's alleged involvement in 2017-2018 cyberattacks against the Swedish sports Confederation.

"We confirm the fact that the ambassador was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry. We cannot provide any comment on the essence of the conversation with the Swedish side," embassy spokesman Dmitry Krylov said.