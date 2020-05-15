Russian Embassy Confirms Asking New York Times to Retract False COVID-19 Stories

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States confirmed on Thursday that it has sent a letter to the New York Times demanding the newspaper retract articles containing false statistics on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia.

"We confirm sending a letter by the Russian Ambassador to the New York Times Editor-in-Chief demanding a retraction," the embassy said.

On Wednesday, Russian lawmakers asked the country's Foreign Ministry to take measures against the New York Times and the Financial Times up to revoking their accreditations for publishing false news articles that accuse Russia of misreporting the COVID-19 death toll.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that the Russian government had prepared the letters to the chief editors of both newspapers, demanding they retract the published articles.