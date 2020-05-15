Russian Embassy Confirms Asking New York Times to Retract False COVID-19 Stories

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States confirmed on Thursday that it has sent a letter to the New York Times demanding the newspaper retract articles containing false statistics on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia.

"We confirm sending a letter by the Russian Ambassador to the New York Times Editor-in-Chief demanding a retraction," the embassy said.

On Wednesday, Russian lawmakers asked the country's Foreign Ministry to take measures against the New York Times and the Financial Times up to revoking their accreditations for publishing false news articles that accuse Russia of misreporting the COVID-19 death toll.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that the Russian government had prepared the letters to the chief editors of both newspapers, demanding they retract the published articles.

On Wednesday, New York Times Company Vice President of Communications Danielle Rhoades told Sputnik the newspaper was confident in the accuracy of its story about the COVID-19 death toll in Russia.

The Financial Times claimed that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia was 70 percent higher than reported by the government, while the New York Times alleged Russia had omitted some 1,700 deaths from the official statistics.

However, WHO Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said there is no deliberate understatement of COVID-19 mortality in the country.

Russian officials have refuted the claims by the two newspapers and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova rejected their claims that Russia ever manipulated the official COVID-19 statistics.

The Russian government has reported 252,245 novel coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 2,305 people and a mortality rate of less than one percent.

Russian officials have stated that the low mortality rate is due to the high level of testing, which is allowing the authorities to identify those in the early stages of the viral infection and provide medical assistance while their symptoms are still mild.