Russian Embassy Confirms Death Of 4 Citizens At Albanian Hotel Sauna

Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russian Embassy Confirms Death of 4 Citizens at Albanian Hotel Sauna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Russian embassy in Albania confirmed on Sunday the death of four nationals in a freak incident at a hotel sauna in an Albanian resort.

"The Russian embassy in Albania confirms the death of four Russian nationals at a hotel near the city of Kavaje," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The four Russian tourists, aged 31 to 60, were found asphyxiated in a sauna on Friday.

The ministry called for a thorough investigation into the incident and is preparing to fly the bodies home. Next of kin have been identified and informed.

