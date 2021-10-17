Russian Embassy Confirms Death of 4 Citizens at Albanian Hotel Sauna

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Russian embassy in Albania confirmed on Sunday the death of four nationals in a freak incident at a hotel sauna in an Albanian resort.

"The Russian embassy in Albania confirms the death of four Russian nationals at a hotel near the city of Kavaje," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The four Russian tourists, aged 31 to 60, were found asphyxiated in a sauna on Friday.

The ministry called for a thorough investigation into the incident and is preparing to fly the bodies home. Next of kin have been identified and informed.