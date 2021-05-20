UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Confirms Pirates Kidnapped Russian Citizen Off Coast Of Ghana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Russian Embassy Confirms Pirates Kidnapped Russian Citizen Off Coast of Ghana

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Ghana confirms that pirates kidnapped a Russian citizen off the coast of Ghana, Russian Ambassador to Ghana Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.

Earlier, maritime security company Dryad Global said that pirates had attacked the Atlantic Princess fishing vessel off the coast of Ghana and abducted five crew members, including a Russian citizen.

"We are in the process, we are establishing contacts with a Ghanaian fishing company called Pioneer food Cannery, in contact with the foreign ministry," the ambassador said, announcing plans to also meet with the Korean ambassador in Ghana, since the captain of the vessel is a Korean citizen.

When asked about the demands of the pirates, he stressed that the shipowner was in contact with the pirates, the embassy, in turn, establishes contact with the shipowner in order to understand further actions.

The Russian ambassador also confirmed that one Russian was reportedly abducted.

The incident, as reported by the portal, occurred on Wednesday at 19.30 UTC (17.30 GMT) 65 nautical miles south of the city of Tema. According to him, five armed men boarded the ship and took control of it. As the portal notes, the pirates sailed south for a distance of about 100 nautical miles, after which they left the ship.

In the Gulf of Guinea, pirate attacks on tankers from different countries occur quite often, this region is considered dangerous for sailors.

Related Topics

Russia Company Tema Guinea Ghana From

Recent Stories

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

1 minute ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

1 hour ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.