Russian Embassy Confirms Pirates Kidnapped Russian Citizen Off Coast of Ghana

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Ghana confirms that pirates kidnapped a Russian citizen off the coast of Ghana, Russian Ambassador to Ghana Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.

Earlier, maritime security company Dryad Global said that pirates had attacked the Atlantic Princess fishing vessel off the coast of Ghana and abducted five crew members, including a Russian citizen.

"We are in the process, we are establishing contacts with a Ghanaian fishing company called Pioneer food Cannery, in contact with the foreign ministry," the ambassador said, announcing plans to also meet with the Korean ambassador in Ghana, since the captain of the vessel is a Korean citizen.

When asked about the demands of the pirates, he stressed that the shipowner was in contact with the pirates, the embassy, in turn, establishes contact with the shipowner in order to understand further actions.

The Russian ambassador also confirmed that one Russian was reportedly abducted.

The incident, as reported by the portal, occurred on Wednesday at 19.30 UTC (17.30 GMT) 65 nautical miles south of the city of Tema. According to him, five armed men boarded the ship and took control of it. As the portal notes, the pirates sailed south for a distance of about 100 nautical miles, after which they left the ship.

In the Gulf of Guinea, pirate attacks on tankers from different countries occur quite often, this region is considered dangerous for sailors.