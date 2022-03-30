Russian Embassy Confirms Slovakia Cuts 35 Employees, Gives 1 Month to Leave

The Russian Embassy in Bratislava confirmed that its staff, by decision of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, is being reduced by 35 employees, diplomats must leave the republic within one month, that is, by April 30 this year, the embassy's spokesman, Vitaly Zhitnyuk, told Sputnik

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Bratislava confirmed that its staff, by decision of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, is being reduced by 35 employees, diplomats must leave the republic within one month, that is, by April 30 this year, the embassy's spokesman, Vitaly Zhitnyuk, told Sputnik.

"I can confirm that the number of employees of the Russian embassy, reduced in the staff of the diplomatic mission in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, is 35 people. They must leave the territory of the republic within one month, that is, before April 30 of this year," Zhitnyuk said.