UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Declines From Commenting On Turkish Summons To Attache In Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:59 PM

Russian Embassy Declines From Commenting on Turkish Summons to Attache in Ankara

The Russian Embassy in Ankara declined on Friday to comment on media reports alleging that its attache had been summoned to Turkey's military headquarters over attack on Turkish soldiers in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Ankara declined on Friday to comment on media reports alleging that its attache had been summoned to Turkey's military headquarters over attack on Turkish soldiers in Syria.

Reuters reported late on Thursday, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry, that Russia's Ankara attache was summoned after one soldier had been killed and three others wounded in a mortar attack and shelling of a Turkish observation post in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib

"No comment," the embassy's spokeswoman, Irina Kasimova, told Sputnik.

Russia and Turkey agreed a ceasefire deal last year that created a de-escalation zone in Idlib and set up a buffer between Syrian government troops and Turkish-backed armed rebels. The Turkish Defense Ministry said the latest attack came from the government-controlled territory.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Ankara Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

2 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

1 minute ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

1 minute ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

1 minute ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

1 minute ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.