Russian Embassy Declines From Commenting on Turkish Summons to Attache in Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Ankara declined on Friday to comment on media reports alleging that its attache had been summoned to Turkey's military headquarters over attack on Turkish soldiers in Syria.

Reuters reported late on Thursday, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry, that Russia's Ankara attache was summoned after one soldier had been killed and three others wounded in a mortar attack and shelling of a Turkish observation post in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib

"No comment," the embassy's spokeswoman, Irina Kasimova, told Sputnik.

Russia and Turkey agreed a ceasefire deal last year that created a de-escalation zone in Idlib and set up a buffer between Syrian government troops and Turkish-backed armed rebels. The Turkish Defense Ministry said the latest attack came from the government-controlled territory.