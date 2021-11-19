UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Decries US Lawmakers' Initiative To Stop Recognition Of Putin After 2024

The Russian Embassy in the United States has advised American lawmakers to look after their own domestic affairs after two congressmen presented a resolution to stop recognition of Vladimir Putin as the Russian president, if he remains in power after 2024

On Thursday, two members of Congress, Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson, introduced a resolution to end recognition of Putin after his current term ends. The resolution claims irregularities have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond May 2024 would be illegitimate, according to a press release.

"Attempts by some lawmakers at self-promotion with rabid Russophobia are doomed to failure," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

"Instead of trying to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia, it's time for lawmakers to tackle their situation at home."

In the summer of 2020, almost 78% of participants of an all-Russian vote supported constitutional amendments, which, among other things, introduced a limit of two six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation, but reset the number of terms the incumbent has served to zero. This paves the way for President Putin to run again after his current fourth term ends in 2024.

