Russian Embassy Demands CAR to Probe Attack Against Head of Russian House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Russia's embassy in the Central African Republic (CAR) said on Sunday that it sent a note through the country's foreign ministry calling for an urgent investigation of an assassination attempt on Dmitry Sytyi, the general director of the Russian House in the car.

"The Russian Embassy sends a diplomatic note to the Foreign Ministry of the Central African Republic demanding an urgent and comprehensive investigation to identify the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack against the Russian citizen," the embassy said in a statement.