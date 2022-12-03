Russian Embassy Demands Consular Access, Lawyer for Russian Citizen Detained in UK

The Russian Embassy in London on Saturday urged the UK Foreign Office to provide consular access to the Russian citizen arrested in London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The Russian Embassy in London on Saturday urged the UK Foreign Office to provide consular access to the Russian citizen arrested in London.

The Russian Embassy sent a note of protest to the UK Foreign Office in connection with the arrest of a Russian citizen in London on December 1 on suspicion of money laundering.

"The Embassy wishes to further remind the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office that in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963, as well as the bilateral Consular Convention 1965 it is entitled to uninhibited consular access to Russian citizens within UK territory, including with a view of providing such counsel, legal advice and assistance as they may require," the diplomatic mission said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The embassy specified that consular access, in particular, should be granted immediately in the event of arrest.