Russian Embassy Demands Explanation Amid Reports of UK Special Forces' Russia Mission

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Russian embassy is worried about media reports that UK special forces may change their priorities from terrorism to Russia and wants an official explanation, its spokesman said Friday.

"The UK Foreign Office and the Ministry of Defense must give an official, public explanation of what these publications mean ... We hope that responsible politicians will not allow the military and special forces realize their dangerous plans," he told reporters.

As anti-terror missions in Syria and Iraq continue to decline, UK senior military officers have devised a new "special operations concept" that suggests refocusing resources on Russia, according to BBC.

The broadcaster cited unnamed sources as saying on Thursday that special forces could be given more options for low-profile actions abroad, such as in African and Baltic countries, in order to uncover Russia's alleged covert actions.

UK military chief are said to be looking into the proposal. It will be sent to ministers who, BBC speculated, are likely to give it the green light. The UK Ministry of Defense has reportedly declined to comment on the special forces.