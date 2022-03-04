(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States on Friday demanded that Washington officially explain and condemn Senator Lindsey Graham's statement calling for assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Graham wrote on Twitter on Thursday that "the only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy (Putin) out," adding that this person would be doing Russia "and the world ... a great service." The senator wondered whether there is "a Brutus in Russia" or "a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military," historical figures known for their involvement in the assassination attempts on Julius Caesar and Adolf Hitler, respectively.

"We demand official explanations and strong condemnation of the criminal statements of this American," the embassy wrote on Facebook, calling the remarks unacceptable and outrageous.

The mission pointed to the extremely high level of Russophobia and hatred in the United States towards Russia, saying it is impossible to believe that a senator of a country that preaches its moral values as a "guiding star" for all mankind could afford to call for terrorism as a way to achieve Washington's goals in the international arena.