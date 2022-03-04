UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Demands US Condemn Senator Graham's Outrageous Remarks On Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Russian Embassy Demands US Condemn Senator Graham's Outrageous Remarks on Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States on Friday demanded that Washington officially explain and condemn Senator Lindsey Graham's statement calling for assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Graham wrote on Twitter on Thursday that "the only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy (Putin) out," adding that this person would be doing Russia "and the world ... a great service." The senator wondered whether there is "a Brutus in Russia" or "a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military," historical figures known for their involvement in the assassination attempts on Julius Caesar and Adolf Hitler, respectively.

"We demand official explanations and strong condemnation of the criminal statements of this American," the embassy wrote on Facebook, calling the remarks unacceptable and outrageous.

The mission pointed to the extremely high level of Russophobia and hatred in the United States towards Russia, saying it is impossible to believe that a senator of a country that preaches its moral values as a "guiding star" for all mankind could afford to call for terrorism as a way to achieve Washington's goals in the international arena.

Related Topics

World Condemnation Russia Washington Facebook Twitter Vladimir Putin United States Adolf Hitler Criminals Moral All

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

12 hours ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>