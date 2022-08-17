Russian Embassy Demands US to Issue Visas to Lavrov, Delegation for UNGA Visit - Antonov

The Russian Embassy in the United States has urged the White House and the State Department to immediately issue visas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and all members of the Russian delegation for a visit to the UN General Assembly in September, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States has urged the White House and the State Department to immediately issue visas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and all members of the Russian delegation for a visit to the UN General Assembly in September, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"The embassy has already applied to the White House, the State Department with a demand to fulfill the obligations of the host country on whose territory the UN headquarters is based, and to immediately issue a visa to the minister and all members of the Russian delegation," Antonov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"We will continue to insist on ensuring unhindered entry to all representatives of Russia participating in the event of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly," he said.

"Tomorrow I will have another visit to the State Department, where one of the central issues I intend to raise is this problem, the problem of full-scale, full-fledged participation of our minister and delegation at the upcoming September events in New York," the ambassador added.