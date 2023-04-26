Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between Consul in Svalbard, Secret Services

The Russian embassy in Norway on Wednesday denied allegations that Russian Consul General in Svalbard Andrey Chemerilo has connections to secret services

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Russian embassy in Norway on Wednesday denied allegations that Russian Consul General in Svalbard Andrey Chemerilo has connections to secret services.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian NRK broadcaster reported that Chemerilo is allegedly connected to military intelligence without providing any evidence.

"Regarding the Russian consul general in Svalbard, before arriving there, he was an employee of the Russian Foreign Ministry for a long time, he worked for many years in the consular department, where he established himself as a true professional. In the consulate general, he is engaged in normal diplomatic and consular work, just like his predecessors," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.