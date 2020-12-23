UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Denies Reports Claiming Political Reasons Behind Russia-India Summit Delay

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Russian ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, on Wednesday refuted media reports that the 21st annual Russian-Indian summit will be postponed over Moscow's concerns about New Delhi's rapprochement with Washington.

Earlier in the day, India's The Print news portal reported, citing diplomatic resources, that the annual summit was postponed for the first time in two decades, in light of Moscow's severe reservations on New Delhi joining the so-called Quad group, an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India, and, thereby, increasing alignment with Washington.

"Find it to be far from reality. Special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India is progressing well despite the COVID-19," Kudashev said, as cited by the Russian Embassy in a press release.

The ambassador also said that he would further stay in close touch with the Indian authorities to work out new dates for the summit, which was postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are confident that it will be held in the near future, while the Russian-Indian relations will continue its further development," the diplomat added.

On Monday, Kudashev said Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, initially scheduled for late 2020, may be arranged in the first six months of the coming year due to the pandemic. At the same time, the ambassador noted that the Russian-Indian political and economic dialogue had not become less intense due to the coronavirus.

