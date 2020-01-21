UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Denounces As Hoax Publication About Two Russian 'Spies' In Davos

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:25 PM

Publications claiming that two Russian citizens used to engage in espionage in the Swiss town of Davos are another hoax aimed at undermining the bilateral relations, the press secretary of the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Tuesday

"This is another journalistic speculation. Tages Anzeiger journalists have repeatedly tried to create a negative background through publishing spy exposures. All this is aimed at undermining the relations between Russia and Switzerland, which are developing well. Of course, the fact that the publication was made on the day of the World Economic Forum [WEF] opening in Davos raises questions.

I do not rule out that this is another hoax," Stanislav Smirnov told Sputnik.

He said that the publication focused on an incident that emerged last August, not ahead of the WEF, also recalling that the Swiss government had never addressed the Russian embassy for any comment on the matter.

The diplomat added that the publication itself said that the police had not found any proof of the two Russians' alleged illegal activities, and they had been therefore set free, with no criminal case opened.

