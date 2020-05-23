UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Denounces US Grant Designed To Find External Enemy For Pandemic Failings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 05:00 AM

Russian Embassy Denounces US Grant Designed to Find External Enemy for Pandemic Failings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Russia's Embassy in the United States denounced a US State Department grant that offers $250,000 for manufacturing health disinformation allegations in order to blame a foreign enemy for Washington's own shortfalls.

"Such grants reveal the true mood, thoughts and way of thinking of partners from the State Department. Even during the most difficult global epidemic, when we, both Russia and the United States, lose thousands of citizens and should stand together, efforts are aimed at finding an external enemy. He is supposed to be blamed - entirely or partially - for own deficiencies," the Embassy wrote on Facebook on Friday.

It said there are "influential Russophobic forces in Washington" who never stop their destructive activities, ignoring opposite signals that come from US President Donald Trump.

According to the tender, announced by the State Department's Bureau of Global Public Affairs, the funds will be granted to an organization with relevant experience "to produce a report on Russian and Soviet health-related disinformation campaigns."

The Embassy said that it's already possible to predict that the investigation will target RT tv network and Sputnik news agency.

