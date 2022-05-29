Russian Embassy Dismisses Accusation of Incitement of Genocide Against Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States has stressed that the recent Western report accusing Russia of genocide in Ukraine is part of the "campaign to demonize Russian troops."

On Friday, a report was released by the Washington-based New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy and the Montreal-based Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, claiming that there is "serious risk of genocide in Ukraine" that Russia is allegedly responsible for.

The Russian Embassy stressed in a statement on Saturday that on the ground, the situation in Ukraine is exactly the opposite.

"We noticed the report of the NGO New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, circulated in the American media, in which Russia is accused of inciting genocide in Ukraine.

These fresh Russophobic insinuations are part of a campaign orchestrated by the West to demonize the Russian Armed Forces," the embassy said.

It called on the American public to pay attention to the facts and stop criminal indifference to the actions of Ukrainian radicals.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.