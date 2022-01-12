UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Dismisses US Claims Of 'Security Crisis' Caused By Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Russian Embassy Dismisses US Claims of 'Security Crisis' Caused by Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The US administration turns facts upside down when claiming that Russia is to blame for the current security crisis, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said that she briefed NATO allies on Monday's talks with Russia in Geneva. She reaffirmed Washington's commitment to work with partners "to urge de-escalation and respond to the security crisis caused by Russia."

"Statement by Deputy Secretary of State about the 'security crisis caused by (Russia)' is in the good traditions of (US) administration.

(US) officials often turn the facts upside down," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

"Such insinuations remind us of groundless accusations by ex-Defense Sec. Chuck Hagel who stated in 2014 'Russia - with its modern and capable army - (stands) on NATO's doorstep,'" it added.

On Monday, the Russian and American delegations led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Sherman, respectively, held closed consultations on Moscow's security proposals.

Russia published its security suggestions for NATO and the US in late 2021. Moscow requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would no expand eastward.

Related Topics

NATO Army Moscow Russia Washington Twitter Geneva Alliance Sherman

Recent Stories

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

2 hours ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

2 hours ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

2 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

2 hours ago
 US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid ..

US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO E ..

2 hours ago
 UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigra ..

UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigray, Reduces Movements in Area - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.