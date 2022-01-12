Russian Embassy Dismisses US Claims of 'Security Crisis' Caused by Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The US administration turns facts upside down when claiming that Russia is to blame for the current security crisis, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said that she briefed NATO allies on Monday's talks with Russia in Geneva. She reaffirmed Washington's commitment to work with partners "to urge de-escalation and respond to the security crisis caused by Russia."

"Statement by Deputy Secretary of State about the 'security crisis caused by (Russia)' is in the good traditions of (US) administration.

(US) officials often turn the facts upside down," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

"Such insinuations remind us of groundless accusations by ex-Defense Sec. Chuck Hagel who stated in 2014 'Russia - with its modern and capable army - (stands) on NATO's doorstep,'" it added.

On Monday, the Russian and American delegations led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Sherman, respectively, held closed consultations on Moscow's security proposals.

Russia published its security suggestions for NATO and the US in late 2021. Moscow requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would no expand eastward.