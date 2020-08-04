UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Employee Receives Slight Injuries After Explosion In Beirut - Spokesperson

Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russian Embassy Employee Receives Slight Injuries After Explosion in Beirut - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) A female employee of the Russian Embassy in Beirut received slight, non-life-threatening injuries after an explosion in the city's port, the embassy's representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"[She was] slightly [injured], nothing threatens her life.

The glass broke, the person just got hurt," the representative said.

Earlier in the day, a powerful explosion hit the port of Beirut leaving hundreds of people injured and at least six others killed. A massive fire engulfed Beirut after the blast. The explosion wave reached miles away from the epicenter, hitting residential and office buildings.

