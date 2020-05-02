UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Establishes Whereabouts Of 4 More Students Stranded In US - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russian Embassy Establishes Whereabouts of 4 More Students Stranded in US - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States has established the whereabouts of four more Russian schoolchildren stranded in the US amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"The work on establishing the whereabouts of Russian schoolchildren, who have arrived in the United States through US educational programs, does not stop," Antonov said on Friday. "In recent days, we have contacted four more students, and their parents would like to bring them home."

Antonov said that these schoolchildren will be brought home from New York when next evacuation flight is organized.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that about 40 Russian schoolchildren have returned home from their educational programs in the United States, adding that the search for the rest continues.

The head of the crisis response department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mikhail Petrakov, said earlier that dozens of Russian students were stranded in the US after their educational programs were suspended amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the United States.

The Russian Embassy in Washington said earlier that overall 257 citizens were evacuated from the US on Wednesday.

