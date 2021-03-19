UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Expects Case Trial Of Alleged Espionage In Bulgaria To Be Depoliticized

The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria said on Friday that it expected the trial of the case on alleged espionage in favor of Russia to be depoliticized, calling on Sofia to quell speculations of Moscow's involvement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria said on Friday that it expected the trial of the case on alleged espionage in favor of Russia to be depoliticized, calling on Sofia to quell speculations of Moscow's involvement.

Earlier in the day, the national Prosecutor's Office said it brought espionage charges against six Bulgarian citizens, including servicemen and public servants, who were related to national security and allegedly transferred classified data to Russia. The Bulgarian foreign ministry, in turn, suspected the group of having links to the Russian Embassy in Sofia.

"We presume that the trial will be conducted on a depoliticized, impartial and objective basis in strict accordance with the norms of Bulgarian and international legislation," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

According to the diplomatic mission, this is nothing but an attempt to drive a wedge between Moscow and Sofia and once again "demonize" Russia against the backdrop of a complicated international situation.

"We expect that, pending the court's decision on this case, speculation about Russia's alleged involvement in intelligence activities against the interests of Bulgaria will be stopped," the embassy added.

Bulgarian prosecutors believe that the wife of the spy group's leader, who has Bulgarian and Russian citizenship, played the role of an intermediary between the leader and an employee of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, transferring information and money. The group reportedly aimed at establishing an illegal intelligence network and recruiting people who had access to classified information.

