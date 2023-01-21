UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences Over Death Of Gabon's Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 07:00 AM

Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences Over Death of Gabon's Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The Russian Embassy in Gabon has expressed condolences to the Central African country's government following the death of Gabon's Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Moussa Adamo.

The Gabonese government said in a Friday statement that Adamo, 62, died of a heart attack during a government meeting.

"We express our deepest condolences to the government of the Gabonese Republic, to the family and friends of Michael Adamo," the Russian embassy said in a statement on social media.

The embassy recalled that Adamo was a supporter of stronger ties with Russia.

Adamo had held several official positions in Gabon, including the post of defense minister and ambassador to the United States.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Social Media Died United States Gabon Post Family Government

Recent Stories

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

6 hours ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

8 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

8 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

8 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.